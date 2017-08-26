Illinois governor vetoes plan for minimum wage hike

Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.

The state's minimum wage is $8.25. The proposal would raise it incrementally until 2022. The plan also includes a tax credit for some small businesses.

Proponents say it's the best chance to raise wages and improve living conditions for many Illinoisans. Opponents include business groups who say it'll have an adverse impact on job creators.

In his veto message issued Friday, the Republican governor says Illinois needs comprehensive solutions to grow the economy and jobs.

He's previously said he'd support a minimum wage increase in conjunction with other regulatory changes.

One bill sponsor, Rep. Will Guzzardi of Chicago, says he'll seek an override of Rauner's veto.