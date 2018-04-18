Illinois group says home visit program solution to the opioid crisis

‘Fight Crime Invest in Kids’ says helping parents can help curb opioid addiction in their children.

“The opioid epidemic is outlined as creating a vicious cycle for kids,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato. “Their parent’s abuse opioids which create adverse experiences for the child and then those adverse experiences, in turn, increase the likelihood of the child misusing the opioids later in life.”

Law enforcement and health officials were in Springfield today, Wednesday, April 18, addressing the topic. They say new research shows children who experience adverse childhood experiences like child abuse or witnessing parents abuse drugs are more likely to abuse drugs as adults.

Home visit programs who work with families from pregnancy through age three are supposed to help alleviate these issues.

“Home visiting programs decrease child abuse and neglect, support school readiness, improve children's literacy, increase high school graduation rates and reduce referrals to special education services and interactions with our court systems,” said Sherri O'Toole with Children’s Home + Health Aid.

These programs are funded at the state and federal level. The group is advocating for more state dollars. “Fight Crime Invest in Kids’ says less than 10 percent of low-income families currently have access to these programs across the state.

Currently 17 thousand families can utilize these programs.

