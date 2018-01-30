Illinois has most binge-drinking cities in U.S

Seven of the top 25 binge-drinking cities in the U.S. are located in Illinois.

That is more cities than any other state on the list compiled by the CDC, the CDC Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The data, part of the “500 Cities” project, identifies locations in the U.S. with the highest percentage of binge-drinking adults.

The rankings show the Illinois cities of Palatine, Evanston, Schaumburg, and Arlington Heights are all in the top ten.

Also making the list of 25 are Cicero, Chicago, and Joliet.

Wisconsin has the second-highest number of cities on the list with five.

Iowa is represented on the list once with Iowa City ranking eleventh.