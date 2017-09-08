Illinois infant identified after being found outside a dumpster

Police in the southern Chicago suburb of Matteson say they've identified an infant found abandoned behind an apartment building.



The baby was found Thursday night when a resident heard a baby crying. Police say the baby was found buckled in a car seat near a garbage bin by a wooded area. Police say they've identified by the baby and family members and are "attempting to uncover the circumstances surrounding this incident."



Matteson police say the baby appeared to be in good health but had a soiled diaper and wet socks. Police say they believe the baby boy is between 6 and 9 months old. The baby was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Police say they don't know how long the baby was left "alone in the secluded area."