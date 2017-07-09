Illinois landlines will remain for now despite new state law

Officials of telecommunications conglomerate AT&T say Illinois' landlines won't be going away anytime soon despite a new state law to end the traditional phone service.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2tqGDGf ) reports the Legislature allowed AT&T to disconnect its remaining 1.2 million landline customers statewide when lawmakers overrode Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto and approved the telecom modernization bill last week. But the corporation needs approval from the Federal Communications Commission before it can make the changes.

AT&T Illinois President Paul La Schiazza said in a statement that traditional landline phone service won't disappear "anytime soon."

The law also includes an increase in the 911 emergency service fee for all phone customers, including mobile, online and traditional landline. Rauner's veto was mostly focused on the 911 rate increases.