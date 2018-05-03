Illinois lawmakers consider making medical marijuana an alternative to opioids

Over 1,900 people died of an opioid overdose in Illinois in 2016. That's according to a study done by the Illinois Department of health.

That number now has lawmakers looking at another drug to replace opioids; medical marijuana. The bill is now in the state house for consideration.

The bill would amend the compassionate use of the medical cannabis pilot program act. When it comes to prescribing treatment, doctors mainly choose prescription drugs and opioids. One man who supports the bill is Randy Veys, who knows both prescribed drugs very well.

"At one time I was on 14 different medications," Veys said. he's used medication for fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis,

but quickly switched to medical cannabis, due to the addictive risks involved with opioids.

"I've seen people take what I took in a whole month and they tell me they take it over a weekend, holy smokes that's no good," he said. Now he says medical cannabis is his number one choice to keep pain under control.

"Cannabis and Chlorin, I started changing my routine and working out, shredded over 50 pounds," he said.

Not everyone can qualify for medical cannabis. Patients must have one of 41 approved ailments to qualify, but the proposed bill looks to make a change with the pilot program allowing for medical conditions physicians treat with opioids to be eligible for cannabis.

"We think that as an absolutely great idea because simply there is a giant opioids crisis in this country people are dying every day from it," said John Glassner, operations manager at Natures Treatment Dispensary in Milan.

Some say it's a no-brainer for people living with pain every day of their lives

"The stigma over cannabis is ridiculous and it needs to end," said Veys.

Lawmakers say if the bill is approved, it will only last until June of 2020.