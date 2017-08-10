Illinois lawmakers meet next week over school budget

Illinois lawmakers will be in session next week for a showdown with Gov. Bruce Rauner over school finance continues.



The Senate will meet Sunday to deal with the Republican's veto of a school funding revamp. The House will convene Wednesday.



The legislation attempts to make state public-school funding fairer. Rauner used an amendatory veto to remove parts he says are too generous to Chicago schools.



The amendatory veto awaits Senate action. Senate President John Cullerton's statement Wednesday did not mention a veto-override vote. The Chicago Democrat says work on a compromise continues.



Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan scheduled a House meeting on Governor's Day at the state fair. That's a day for Republicans to celebrate and campaign at the summer festival in Springfield.