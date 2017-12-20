Illinois loses population, drops to 6th-largest state

Illinois is no longer the nation's fifth-largest state.

U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Wednesday show Illinois' population fell by 33,703 people between July 1, 2016 and July 1 of this year. The state now trails Pennsylvania in population by about 3,500 people, making Illinois the sixth-most-populous state in the U.S.

Illinois was among eight states that saw their population fall, and lost more people than the seven other states that dropped. The decrease was a tiny fraction of Illinois' total population of just over 12.8 million.

States in the west and south saw the greatest population growth. The fastest-growing state was Idaho, followed by Nevada, Utah, Washington, Florida and Arizona.

Wyoming saw the largest percentage decline.