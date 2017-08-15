Illinois makes long-delayed move to replace lottery manager

Illinois has made a long-delayed move toward replacing the private manager of the lottery, years after the first of two governors tried to fire the current manager for missing sales goals.

Camelot Illinois on Monday presented an overview of its plan to increase sales and put more money in state coffers for schools and other programs.

CEO Nigel Railton says the plan includes more prominent retail displays and increased marketing of online games, including a mobile app.

Governors have been trying to replace Northstar Lottery Group, the lottery's first private manager, since 2014.

The company has remained on the job as the state sought a new manager.

Camelot was the lone bidder and finalist. And it still could be months before Camelot takes over - if it happens at all.