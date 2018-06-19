Illinois man arrested in Iowa for stealing car

An Illinois man was arrested in Cedar Rapids for theft for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to Target West on Edgewood Road SW at 11:42 a.m. for a suspicious person report.

The caller said a man was prowling vehicles in the store parking lot. A witness was able to get a license plate and it was determined that the vehicle was stolen from Davenport.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Davenport on June 17 around 10 a.m.

The car left the Target parking lot while officers were responding, but a police officer saw the vehicle in the 2400 block of Edgewood Road SW and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jeremiah Cruz from Rockford, Illinois, was arrested and charged with Theft-2nd Degree and No Valid Driver’s License.