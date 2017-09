Owners of a one-time silica mine in southern Illinois are donating the property to a Michigan-based group that works to help the endangered Indiana bat.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a deal that was decades in the making came to a close Wednesday as Unimin President and CEO Campbell Jones gave ownership of Magazine Mine to Organization for Bat Conservation Executive Director Rob Mies.

The mine will be the protected home of more than 45,000 endangered Indiana bats.