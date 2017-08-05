Illinois mother and daughter graduate college together

It's typical for mothers to be there to watch their children walk across the stage at graduation. However, for one mother-daughter duo, they were able to share that accomplishment together.

"We have a very strong bond anyway. We're very, very close but I think this brought us together a little bit more,” said graduate Darcy Teran.

Darcy Teran and her daughter Allissa Peppers have a special relationship. "It's amazing I don’t know, she's my baby," said Teran. Now, they get to share the accomplishment of graduating with one another.

"I think it's a great experience for us both and definitely a memory that I'll never forget that we can actually do it together versus watching my daughter walk across the stage or her mom walk across the stage. We're both accomplishing something at the same time,” said Teran.

Teran has been a medical assistant for 17 years. She's now receiving a bachelor’s degree in health and wellness. Her daughter is following in her mother's footsteps by receiving a medical assistant degree.

"I just always had her come home in a happy mood and tell me about her day and I love helping people, so she tells me how she helps people and it intrigued me,” said Teran’s daughter Allissa Peppers.

Teran is also an instructor at Rasmussen College for medical assisting. She says being able to help her daughter in her studies and watching her succeed has been an accomplishment in itself.

"It's everything to me. Having her start out in the medical field and that I can kind of help guide her you know, it's touching,” said Teran.

The two say they are each other's inspiration and they couldn't have done it without the other.

"I just give her a lot of credit for going back and continuing and not stopping to further her career,” said Peppers.

Teran and Peppers say they couldn't be more proud of one another. They're happy they could share this experience and plan to continue to support each other as they keep furthering their education. Teran is currently enrolled in a master's program for health and wellness management and Peppers is enrolled in an associates program and plans on becoming a nurse in the future.