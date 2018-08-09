Illinois officials will make routine inspections on Illinois State Fair amusement rides

Illinois officials will make routine inspections of all amusement rides at the Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois Department of Labor reported Wednesday that inspectors will be reviewing 65 rides at the state fair's Carnival Midway, Adventure Village, and Happy Hollow pavilions. The state fair opens Thursday and closes Aug. 19.

Chris Wieneke (WYE'-nih-kee) is assistant Labor Department director. He says unannounced safety checks will be made as well as a precaution.

The department recommends that riders follow all safety rules and instructions from ride attendants. Parents should be aware of general safety guidelines offered by the Labor Department.