Illinois plans to hire 20 new conservation officers

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking for conservation officers. The state plans to hire up to 20 new officers in 2019.

In order to qualify, candidates must fill out an employment application and take a written exam between July 1, 2018 to August 30, 2018..

Applicants who are currently employed as a full-time Police Officer with full law enforcement authority in the State of Illinois may be eligible to participate in a “fast-track” training process that would waive the 14-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

For more information on the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement and the Conservation Police Officer hiring process, review the detailed information available on the IDNR website at

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx