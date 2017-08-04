Illinois principal is summer pen pal to students

Summer break is almost over. The transition can be tough. That’s why an elementary school principal in southern Illinois is doing something to make the change a little easier for his students.

Principal E. Scott England of North Side School in Fairfield, Illinois can’t wait for kids to be back in class saying, “There is just nothing better than that first day of school. Just the excitement.”

Back in June, Principal Scott issued the students of North Side Elementary a challenge. It started with an address and a promise, “The promise was, if you write me a letter, I will write you back.”

Within a week he got his first two letters, and the handwritten notes keep coming. England says it helps keep students sharp in the summer months, “Sometimes we get too used to the reset and I'll use my kids as an example. They sleep in later, they watch maybe a little bit more TV than before, maybe a bit more video games than before. And it’s not that it's bad. But how quickly we set aside our reading time or writing time or just even setting time aside to talk to family because that's important too."

Whether they’re just drawing pictures or practicing their writing skills, “I love their phonetic spelling. It keeps it real. It keeps it real,” says Dr. England.

He says he’s even learned a few new things about his students, “I had a boy write in that talked about racing dirt bikes and that his dad did it too. I never knew that about him.”

In the past week Dr. England says he’s gotten more than a dozen letters and plans to do it again next summer.

