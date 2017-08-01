Illinois re-permitting certain rides after Ohio accident

The state of Illinois says it's in the process of lifting its suspension of the operation of amusement rides similar to the one involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair.

The Illinois Department of Labor on Tuesday said the suspension, however, remains on the "Fire Ball" ride. That ride killed one man and injured seven other people when it broke at the Ohio fair last week.

Illinois officials suspended use statewide of the "Fire Ball" ride and similar rides after the Ohio accident. But on Tuesday the Illinois labor department said it would begin re-permitting similar rides like the "Freak Out" and the "Extreme" after receiving more information and guidance from manufacturers, operators and investigators.

The rides must undergo additional testing and inspections before they will be re-permitted.