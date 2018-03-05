Illinois reminds consumers of identity theft help as 2017 top consumer complaints is released

The number one complaint from Illinois consumers to the state Attorney General last year was identity theft.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan released the annual list of complaints Monday, saying identity theft returns to the top of the list for the first time since 2007, with 2,500 complaints.

The Attorney General's office attributes the increase in identity theft complaints to major data breaches from 2017, including the Equifax breach.

Madigan says there are a number of precautions consumers can take to protect their credit, including reaching out to the state through an identity theft hotline.

"Way back in 2006 when we saw a rise in identity theft complaints coming in, we actually started an identity theft hotline," Madigan said. "We've helped over 44,000 people remove over 29 million dollars in fraudulent charges on their credit. So, we're happy to help anybody."

You can contact the identity theft hotline at 866-999-5630.

As for other consumer complaints in 2017, education-related complaints came in at number two, including student loan debt, loan counseling, and for-profit schools.

The Attorney General's office says nearly 24,7000 complaints were received overall last year.