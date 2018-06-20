Illinois reports first confirmed case of West Nile virus for 2018

The first human case of West Nile virus for 2018 has been reported in the State of Illinois. A Chicago resident in her 60s became ill in mid-May, which is earlier than usual. Because of that, health officials asked for additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and just got confirmation on June 19th.

West Nile virus is transmitted through a mosquito bite from an infected insect. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. Most people will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Last year, there were 90 human cases, including eight deaths. That's why it's important to take precautions like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home.

Health officials ask that you report any locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches and flooded yards that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito eggs.

