Illinois reports first death in 2018 from West Nile virus

The State of Illinois is reporting its first death this season due to an infection of West Nile virus.

Health officials say a LaSalle County resident over 65 became ill in early August and tested positive for West Nile virus.

Last year, there were 90 human West Nile virus cases, including eight deaths. This year, there are 22 human cases. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. Four out of five people infected, will not show any symptoms,

Health officials remind people to take measures to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne illness by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are out.

You can also help by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires, buckets, and refreshing the water in bird baths. Also, you should consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

