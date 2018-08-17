Illinois rescue trying to find home for "Bruno" the polydactyl cat

Meatloaf the 30-pound cat may have some Illinois competition.

Bruno, the 7-year-old 25-pound cat is a polydactyl cat that is currently residing in Morton Grove, Illinois. The Wright Way Rescue posted about Bruno on Wednesday saying he was "too cool to be homeless."

The rescue posted a bio for the furry feline saying in part "I like to stand on my hind legs! This usually happens when I want food ... I never drink the water in the kitchen where my food is. I only drink the water that was put in a completely different room. If you have a larger house perhaps put multiple bowls of water around for me and be sure to give me fresh water at least once (a) day? Yes, I know I am EXTRA."

Bruno is taking visitors, so if you're wanting to adopt him you can visit the center in Morton Grove or call them at 847-728-5434.

