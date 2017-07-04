Illinois residents react to senates override of Governor Rauner's budget veto

Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed three revenue and spending bills,

all part of a multi-billion dollar budget plan and 5 billion dollar income tax increase.

But within 30 minutes, the Democratic-lead Senate voted to override the vetoes. The vote was 36 to 19 to override the veto to increase the personal income tax rate by 32%, from three 3.75% to just under five for personal income tax.

It supports a 36 billion dollar spending plan that Rauner also vetoed.

The Senate voted 39 to 15 to override.

But frustration still remains in the heart and soul of Illinois - The residents.

with constant back and forth between state Republicans and Democrats many residents say they're worried about a lot of things.

The reputation of the state, tax increases, and budget cuts.

Even with the Senate over-riding the governor's veto, residents say they're still concerned about the future.

"It seems ridiculous they're playing with the welfare of the citizens, in the state of Illinois, so it would be nice if they would work for us and not against us, but I know they have their strategies, so all we can do is wait it out," said business owner, Brad Bernardi.

One house representative says the house will meet on Thursday to discuss whether or not to override the veto that was enacted today.