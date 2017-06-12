Illinois road construction on IL 78

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that IL 78 also known as Cherry Street in Morrison will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 2017. The closure will allow the Union Pacific Railroad to perform needed maintenance to their at-grade crossing located between Wall Street and Market Street.

To allow continued traffic movement, a detour will be marked on IL 78, Wall Street, Genesee Street, and US 30 for northbound traffic and US 30, Orange Street, Wall Street, and IL 78 for southbound traffic.

Drivers are asked to be alert for the road closure and use alternate roadways when traveling in this area.

