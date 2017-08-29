Illinois sailor who died on USS McCain was 'pride and joy'

The family of a Decatur sailor whose remains were recovered from the USS John S. McCain say they're "heartbroken with the news and will miss him tremendously."

The Navy said Monday that divers recovered the remains of 23-year-old Logan Stephen Palmer, who had gone missing after the McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week. He was one of 10 sailors whose remains were recovered.

His family said in a statement provided by the Navy that Palmer was a "loving and wonderful young man" who was their "pride and joy." They remembered him as a brother, Eagle Scout and an active church member. They said he "loved his family dearly and was committed to making the Navy a career." Family say Palmer "was excited about the adventures the Navy would offer him."