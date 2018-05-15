Illinois says homeopathic pendants may contain radioactive material

A warning to consumers who have purchased a pendant that is sold as homeopathic.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency says some of the pendants using negative ion technology contain trace amounts of naturally occurring radioactive materials. While the pendants do not pose an immediate danger, the agency says continuous wear over long periods of time may result in a slightly elevated skin exposure to radiation.

According to a news release, the technology embeds negative ions in personal products and is being advertised as a means to maintain health and improve emotional well-being. The products include pendants, colorful silicone wristbands and athletic tape. The pendants using negative ion technology are often advertised as Quantum Pendants and Scalar Energy Pendants.

“While the radiation levels in these pendants are very low, we believe consumers have the right to know they are being exposed to radiation," said IEMA Acting Director William P. Robertson.

After a consumer raised questions, the agency analyzed a pendant in its radiochemistry laboratory and determined it contained naturally occurring radioactive materials, namely thorium and uranium. The source of the materials appears to be from volcanic rock or monazite sands.

IEMA recommends anyone who chooses to continue wearing the negative ion produces should take steps to reduce exposure. That includes limiting the time you are in contact or wearing it over clothing instead of directly on the skin.

Consumers who discontinue wearing the pendants can safely dispose of them in the trash.

