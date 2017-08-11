Illinois school leaders will discuss school funding in news conference.

Superintendent Ron Jacobs of Riverdale School District along with East Moline Superintendent Kristin Humphries and former Galesburg Superintendent Ralph Grimm plan to hold a news conference at 2:00 PM on Friday to discuss the current school funding crisis.

The school leaders support Senate Bill 1 for school funding and worry about the what would happen if Governor Rauner vetoes the bill.

Governor Rauner issued an amendatory veto of SB 1 back on August 1st. Now Senate Bill 1 needs a three-fifths vote in the General Assembly to override the Governor’s veto.

State Representative Mike Halpin will also attend the event.

The news conference will take place at the Riverdale School District building at 9622 256th St., Port Byron, Illinois.

