Illinois secretary of state warns about flood-damaged cars

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, cars are flooded near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. Tens of thousands of personal vehicles were inundated by floodwaters or smashed by wind-tossed objects, creating a huge demand for rentals that has put the cars in painfully short supply in the Houston area and across eastern Texas. Rental companies say they are bringing in more vehicles from areas including the Southeast, but the logistics problems left by Harvey could get worse as Hurricane Irma threatens Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By  | 
Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning used-car shoppers to beware of automobiles damaged by Hurricane Harvey flooding.

White said Wednesday he has told his staff to closely monitor title applications involving vehicles potentially flooded in the hurricane.

The secretary of state's office will screen title applications from areas impacted by the flooding to determine if they are registered in a county hit by flooding.

Applicants must submit a statement signed by the owner and verified by an insurance agent that no flood claim was filed. That will allow an applicant to get a clean Illinois title.

 