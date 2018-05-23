Illinois student taken into custody after making "credible threat" towards Belleville High Schools

Police have taken a student into custody after a threat prompted the closing of two southwestern Illinois high schools.

Officials say the unidentified student was placed into custody without incident earlier this morning after making a "credible threat" to a male student at Belleville West High School and a female student from Belleville East.

Belleville police say the mother of the suspect told officers her son had left their home early Wednesday morning due to relationship problems with his girlfriend, who attends Belleville East. Before leaving, the mother reported he had made suicidal comments towards her.

The suspect's mom then discovered her handgun was missing.

Officials believed the student had intended to confront his girlfriend and other students at the high school.

A SWAT team entered the school to search for the suspect but did not find him.

The suspect was eventually located at an undisclosed location.