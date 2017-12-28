Illinois to include human trafficking materials in CDL curriculum

A new year brings new laws. In Illinois, one of those laws is aimed at cracking down on human trafficking.

The secretary of state will now be required to include information on human trafficking in its commercial driver’s license curriculum and study guide information.

According to the organization Truckers Against Trafficking, seven million truck drivers are on U.S. highways. They say the more people who are trained at recognizing signs of human trafficking, the better.

“There’s 40 million people enslaved in the world today,” said Kaylla Lanier, deputy director of Truckers Against Trafficking.

Lanier two others decided they wanted to do something about human trafficking in the United States.

“And we thought what group of people could make a difference what is a key strategic group and we thought truck drivers, right,” Lanier.

The deputy director says there are seven million people in the trucking industry, and these people are the eyes and ears of our nation’s highways.

“If they were trained to recognize the signs of human trafficking they would have the potential to make an impact and lives could be recovered out of the horrific nightmare that they’re trapped in,” Lanier said.

It is becoming more common for industries to include human trafficking in their training, according to Lanier. She says educators, hairdressers and medics are among those learning to recognize it.

“They are being trained in the signs because they are critical populations that might interact with or see a victim,” Lanier said.

She says it’s encouraging to see Illinois include human trafficking information in their commercial drivers licensing materials.

“[Drivers] know, they’re in those areas, they work in those areas they’re pulling in and they’re spending nights in those areas,” Lanier said. “They know what’s normal and they know what’s not and we’re just asking them if they see something, say something make the call and save lives.”

Truckers Against Trafficking currently offers a free 26-minute training video. The organization supplies the material to trucking companies as well as truck stop employees at no cost.

The I80 truck stop in Walcott says it works with the organization. They tell us they supply preventative materials at the trucker refueling areas.

