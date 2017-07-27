Illinois unemployment rate continues to decline

Unemployment rates decreased in June in all of Illinois's metropolitan areas and all but two counties.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says the largest increase in new hires was in Bloomington. Fractional declines in jobless rates appeared in two metro areas: Danville and Rockford.

Businesses were hiring in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, government , and mining and construction.

The Illinois unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in June, 2017. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro it was 4.5 percent compared to 5.4 percent in June, 2016.