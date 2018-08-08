Illinois unveils the 2018 Butter Cow

The ever-popular butter cow was unveiled Wednesday, August 8th at 3:00 p.m. in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

"The Butter Cow is one of the most photographed and most visited attractions of the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois Ag Director Raymond Poe. "For nearly 100-years, fairgoers have looked forward to this buttery bovine creation. We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Midwest Dairy Association, which allows us to keep this long-standing tradition alive at the Illinois State Fair, and we cannot wait to see what they have in store for this year's sculpture."

The Illinois State Fair is planned for August 9th - August 19thin Springfield, Illinois.