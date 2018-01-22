Illinois will start accepting 2017 tax returns on Jan. 29th

It's almost tax time. The Illinois Department of Revenue says it will begin accepting 2017 state individual income tax returns on Monday, January 29th.

In a news release, the state agency says it will continue to focus on protecting taxpayers and state government against fraud. In 2017, the department says it saved over $31 million from fraud, which amounts to a 52-percent increase from 2016.

For those who file electronically, the state says you can expect to see a direct deposit refund in about four weeks unless there are errors on the tax return.

Last year, over six million individual income tax returns were filed. Of those, 84-percent were filed electronically. More than 4 million or 66-percent of those who filed an individual income tax return received a refund.

By the way, the tax rate increased in July 2017 from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. Most filers will use a blended rate of 4.3549 percent.