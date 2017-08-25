Illinois woman claims Mega Millions jackpot

Another multi-state lottery jackpot winner has come forward. Patricia Busking of Palos Hts., Ill. was introduced at a news conference Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 as the single largest Mega Millions prize winner in Illinois Lottery history.

She spent a week consulting with family members and professional financial advisors before going public to claim the $393 million jackpot. She opted to take a lump payment of $246 million. Busking says she plans to share the money with her family and friends, and donate to her favorite charities.

She bought her quick pick ticket at Nick's Barbecue on S. Harlem Ave. The restaurant will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Earlier this week, the winner of a Powerball ticket worth $758 million came forward in Massachusetts.