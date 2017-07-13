Illinois workers brace for paycheck reductions

Sitting along 19th Street in Rock Island, Dan Vinar Furniture has been opened for over a century. Owner, Lisa Vinar said her husband's grandfather started the business in 1912.

"It's been in the family for that 105 years because we take care of our customers," Vinar said. "I try and service what I can I try to take care of customers as best I can."

After Vinar's husband passed away a few years ago, she's made it her mission to continue the family business. However, she said tax increases and rising costs make it harder for her to maintain.

"Every time I turn around I am getting a new tax, I am being raised more it makes it harder and harder to stay in business," Vinar said. "I know other people are having the same problems and it's everywhere."

Vinar said it is now even more of a challenge to maintain her business. Starting July 1, the state of Illinois implemented an income tax hike to offset the budget. Beforehand, the income tax rate was 3.75 percent which has been raised to 4.95 percent. Vinar said this increase she said directly impacts her store.

"I am going to have to pay my employees more just to try and make up the difference and to try and pay my employees more, I am going to have to maybe raise a few more prices or charge for delivery, I am going to have to pass it on to my customers."

Many residents have already noticed the tax hike reflected in their paychecks. The Illinois Department of Revenue provides an online booklet residents can use to figure out how much more will be deducted from their paycheck. Meantime, Vinar said the new rate will hurt her bottom line, but will fuel her passion to maintain the family business.

"It's very important, it's my husband's legacy it's his name."

