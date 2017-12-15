Immigration and the Economy

Stately. Regal. That's the way Kyle Dickson describes one of Davenport's iconic landmarks, the German American Heritage Center. More than a century ago, it was the Miller Hotel. The place where German immigrants lived after arriving in their "new homeland."

Dickson is the Assistant Director of the center. Twenty two years ago the building was in a state of decay. Dickson says that's when the Board of Directors bought the building with the intent of restoring it to its early prominence.

Walls came down. Historically accurate windows were installed. The renovation totaled about one point three million dollars. Private donations and grant money helped to jump start

the renovation.

These days, the building attracts visitors from miles around. Attendance is up. There are eight hundred members at the center.

The archives have plenty of items which tell the German immigration story. The exhibits are also an attraction.

The center also partners with the Davenport Community School District. Students at The Creative Arts Academy designed the current exhibit titled: "A Look in the Toy Chest: Toys Through Time."

As downtown growth moves westward, revitalization continues. The center is part of the growth. A building at the right location and at the right time!