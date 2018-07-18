Impact of a new underpass in Galesburg, Illinois

The Jon Sibley Sr. underpass is the third and final component of an infrastructure improvement project in Galesburg, Illinois. In 2012 the Donald L. Moffitt Overpass was completed, and in 2014 the Mother Bickerdyke Bridge. The projects mean to provide better traffic flow, as well as a safer city for everyone.

The people of Galesburg have had issues with trains stopping traffic, that includes first responders. Director of the Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Services (GHAS), Mike Howard, says, "Before, we'd always have to be strategic on how we responded to emergency calls. Now we don't have to be so strategic with that." He continued by saying, "It also increases our response times, we don't have to think about how we're going to get around the railroad tracks. We can concentrate on getting to the scene and where we need to go."

Howard was also happy that the underpass simply reduces the risk of cars and trains interacting. The safety and the local businesses are happy to have such easy access throughout downtown now.

The citizens are just happy they won't be stuck in traffic anymore. "As far as a community member," said Howard, "I think most people are happy that they don't have to wait for trains in Galesburg anymore."

The total cost of the project was around 25 million dollars.

Other parts of the project included updating or adding traffic lights, LED street lights, cameras, and a storm water drainage system. Governor Rauner made an appearance at the unveiling today, too.