Implosion of old Savanna Sabula bridge scheduled for Friday morning

Mayor Chris Lain tells us the old Savanna Sabula Bridge will be imploded Friday morning, March 9. The implosion is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and noon.

Anyone who is planning to come out to watch the event should do so at Marquette Park.

Officials tell us there will be road closures during the event. We will announce those when we receive them.

