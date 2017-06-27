Important Announcement for QCA NOAA weather radio users

If you have a NOAA weather radio that receives the broadcast signal from the Quad Cities National Weather Service Office you'll need to have an alternative source for severe weather information ready on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The NWS Office in Davenport is in the middle of a move and the radio signal will not be transmitting for a few days.

With the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and early Friday, the NWS is urging folks who have weather radios programmed to receive the broadcast signal from the Davenport office to have alternative sources for severe weather information, such as warnings, on stand-by.

Something like the KWQC QC Weather APP for your smart phone is an excellent substitute. You can download it from The APP Store or Google Play. Of course, should severe weather hit on Wednesday and late Thursday you can get the latest from KWQC on Facebook, Twitter, and on Channel 6.