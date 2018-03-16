Important information on the 2018 Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade will be Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11:30 am starting at 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island.

Parade floats, bands, vehicles, and walkers will start at 11:30 AM at the corner of 4th Ave and 23rd St in Rock Island and winds its way west thru downtown Rock Island following 4th Ave to 20th St to 3rd Ave to 17th St. to 2nd Ave. to the Centennial Bridge, where it crosses the Mississippi River to Gaines St. in Davenport and then north to 3rd St. and east on 3rd to the River Center.

Want to learn more about the Bi-state St.Patrick's Day Parade?

With all the planned events taking place on St. Patrick's Day in Davenport, the city has a number of street closures and no parking zones planned. The no parking zones begin at 2 a.m. on March 17, with the street closures happening at varying times to accommodate the road races and the parade.

The Iowa bound lanes of the Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 1 in the afternoon.

Looking towards the weather for an event filled weekend, it will be chilly! But, it looks like any morning Wintry mix will be tapering off for the 5k in downtown Davenport and the Bi-state parade.

