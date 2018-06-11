Impractical Jokers to headline tour at TaxSlayer Center

The Impractical Jokers will be coming to the TaxSlayer Center with The Tenderloins. The comedic group will perform Monday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

The Tenderloins, creators of the hit truTV series, Impractical Jokers are bringing the Cranjis McBasketball World Tour to the TaxSlayer Center.

Tickets will be available In Person at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.745.3000. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

The Tenderloins is a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members - Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano - are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its seventh season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

In addition to the top-rated television show, the Troupe has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly successful "Where's Larry?" and "Santiago Sent Us" tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the US and UK, including three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and five sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray, and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improve and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is top 5 in its timelot on cable in the US and is the #1 show on Comedy Central in the United Kingdom and India.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.

