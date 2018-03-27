In effort to save tree, woman marries 100-year-old ficus in Florida

A woman in Florida has married a 100-year-old tree in an effort to save it from being torn down.

The ficus tree fighting for its roots in a Fort Myers park has become a hot topic in the area.

The Snell Park tree was at risk of getting removed after an inquiry from a possible land buyer nearby. When neighbors found out, they took action.

Karen Cooper planned and celebrated nuptials Saturday with the giant ficus tree. She described the wedding as a beautiful ceremony on a perfect day with dozens of her closest neighbors.

The tree seemingly agreed, keeping its roots in Snell Park for now.

The beautification advisory board will discuss the famous tree at its meeting Tuesday at Fort Myers City Hall.

"We just vowed to protect and preserve, til death do us part and like you would any other vow, and then we said yoohoo, I do!" Karen Cooper said. "I'm not a whack job, but I'm not in favor of a whack job on this tree."