In line with national shortage, local blood center sees supplies drop

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has seen a dip in donations recently. On Thursday, there were cancellations totaling more than 200 donations thanks to school and business closings in the service region.

Supply is down significantly due to a combination of the holidays, extreme cold, and illness. With more moderate temperatures in the forecast and a spike in blood utilization to treat trauma patients, officials at MVRBC urge all eligible donors to help the blood supply recover by scheduling an appointment to donate in the coming days.

"Patient need at the hospitals we serve never stops," said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor Relations. "We're asking donors to help us have a strong recovery from the cold snap to help make sure we can provide a steady blood supply for our local hospitals."

The blood center is hoping for a turnaround in donations this weekend. Donors may find a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive by calling (800) 747-5401 or by scheduling online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.