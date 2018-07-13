Inclement weather brings changes to the John Deere Classic Schedule.

Inclement weather has led to a change in schedule for the John Deere Classic.

Play has been suspended due to severe weather moving into Illinois.

That horn means play has been suspended due to weather #JDC18 — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) July 13, 2018

In addition, the R3 Tee times will be between approx. 9:15 am - 11:45 am in threesomes off tee Nos. 1 and 10.

Updated tee times can be found online from the PGA tour website.

The John Deere Classic will be at TPC Deere Run from July 12 - 15, 2018.