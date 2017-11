The warmer weather is a treat this time of year, but it is also contributing to an increased fire risk.

With highs expected in the 60s, the temperature will be some 20 degrees warmer than normal.

The wind will be picking up with gusts up to 35 miles mph. According to KWQC's Theresa Bryant, that could lead to a threat of grass fires.

You may want to avoid any open burning, especially in the afternoon, when winds are expected to be the strongest.