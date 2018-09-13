As temperatures and humidity have done all week, they will increase into the weekend. This will result in highs in the upper 80s and feeling like the 90s area wide by Saturday. This will all be accompanied with sunny skies too. The silver lining is, it will still very comfortable each morning and the oppressive heat indexes will only be felt for a short time. Once the sun sets, temps will cool quickly under clear skies.
Increasing Temperatures & Humidity For The Weekend
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 3:36 AM, Sep 13, 2018