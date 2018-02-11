Independence school bus hits Dubuque house

Police said an Independence Community School District hit a Dubuque home Sunday afternoon.

Police tell TV9 the bus was dropping off some band students at the time of the crash.

Two adults and two children were inside at the time.

No one was hurt.

Crews are on the scene of a bus crash at a Dubuque home.

According to police, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday at 2190 Thomas Place.

Police said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

There's also no word on what may have caused the crash.