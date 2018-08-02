Independent missing person's advocate raises question over search response for two-year-old Hawk Newberry

Specialized equipment was on the Mississippi River Thursday searching for Hawk Newberry, 2, who fell into the river more than a week ago while fishing with his family.

The Rock Island Fire Department received assistance from search and rescue crews from Ohio and Illinois.

"We did a thorough search the first 48 hours and were pretty confident in our search," Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey said.

Since the beginning of the search, crews have spent a significant amount of time focusing on the boat dock where Hawk fell in. Some have questioned the tactic.

"We're really confident that he is not here," Gia Hoffman, Founder of the Missing Person Awareness Network said. "There is a really small chance. He is not here. I definitely feel confident saying that now. I did not last night."

The Missing Person Awareness Network is a nonprofit to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the families of missing persons. The Rock Island Fire Department brought them in to use their sonar equipment and other resources to help find Hawk's body. Chief Jeff Yerkey agrees with Hoffman that Hawk's body was not at the dock, but he put resources in the area to reassure the family.

Based on family members concerns that he was under there, we wanted to do it again and make sure," Yerkey said.

First responders spent 48 hours after Hawk fell in searching the dock area. Yerkey said the search gave them confidence that Hawk was not in the area but because of family requests, crews kept searching. Hoffman questions the decision to stay in the dock area.

"The water here is flat," Hoffman said. "At this point, he shouldn't be under there and he would have gone further downstream."

TV6 took Hoffman's concerns to the police chief who said crews have searched downstream where they believe Hawk's body likely is.

"We were doing searches as needed," Yerkey said. "We had a crew on the water on Saturday. We did some searchers while doing training and checks of the boats that we do weekly. A lot of times it depends on the manpower and resources that we have. We have to respond to other calls and we do rely on the public."

After assisting in the search, Hoffman said she now has confidence in the work the Rock Island Fire Department is doing but she said more work needs to be done.

"Training is what helps whether you have the experience or not," Hoffman told TV6. "I do believe that there is a lot of experience in this department but just not with a child or an adult falling into the water."

Chief Yerkey said crews train on the water regularly during the boating season and that includes maintenance checks every Saturday which does involve taking the boats out onto the water.

Cadaver dogs will be brought in this weekend to search the water and shorelines for Hawk's body.

