Indiana Veteran works to restore grave markers

An Army vet in Indiana has found a way to honor others who served their country.

Rick Brown is a disabled veteran serving in Vietnam as a Staff Sergeant in the Army. For the past two years, Brown has found a new way to serve. He has been traveling across central Indiana restoring the grave markers of the men and women who served this country.

For hours every week, Brown cleans, buffs and polishes the grave markers of those who wore our nation’s uniform. He doesn't know them, but for him, it doesn't matter. Brown says, "You just can’t forget what these guys did for America and I'm not about to."

So far Brown has restored about 200 graves markers across the state but says it’s his goal to reach one thousand. Now thanks to him, others are joining in as part of mission restore bronze markers in central Indiana.

When asked why, Brown says, "I serve my brothers doing this. In military lingo, somebody has to have their six so yep, I got their six."

Brown's getting a lot of attention for his work and he was just named Indiana disabled veteran of the year.

For him, it's a great honor but he says the real gift would be to know that even after he's gone his mission lives on, "It'd be the greatest gift. It would mean an awful lot. It'd mean an awful lot to me. It'd mean an awful lot to Edward Leary, and everybody like him."

