Indiana man pleads guilty in Muscatine County to lascivious acts with a child

An Indiana man pleaded guilty on Friday, January 26, to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. An investigation by the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office showed that 37-year-old Bradley Alexander Griffin, of Clinton, Indiana, had sexual contact with a child under the age of 14.

He faces a prison term not to exceed 15 years plus lifetime supervised release as if on parole following completion of his prison term. Griffin had a previous conviction in the state of Indiana for rape. He'll be sentenced March 9, 2018, at 9 a.m.