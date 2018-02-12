India's defense minister warns Pakistan

8:30 p.m.

India's defense minister says gunmen belonging to the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed were behind a weekend attack on an army camp in Indian-controlled Kashmir and warned Islamabad that it "would pay for this misadventure."

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters Monday in Jammu, the site of the attack, that New Delhi would present Pakistan with evidence linking the outlawed terror group to the attack.

Late Sunday, government troops ended the attack by militants that began at dawn Saturday when they stormed the Sunjuwan army base on the outskirts of Jammu.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training several militant groups active in Indian Kashmir.

The region is divided between the nuclear-armed rivals but claimed by both.

___

1 p.m.

At least one soldier has been killed as two gunmen opened fire near a paramilitary camp in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The attack comes hours after government troops ended a two-day gunbattle with three armed gunmen at an army camp in another part of the disputed region.

Rajesh Yadav, a spokesman of the Central Reserve Police Force, says the building near the camp in Srinagar where the gunbattle is taking place has been cleared of all civilians.

Police chief S.P. Vaid said the area has been cordoned off and troops are exchanging fire with the gunmen.