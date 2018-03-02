Indicted Missouri governor lashes out at top prosecutor

Since he was indicted on allegations related to an extramarital affair, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has shifted into attack mode against the St. Louis prosecutor who launched the investigation.

Some critics have decried his comments as politically or racially charged.

Grietens is a Republican accused of felony invasion of privacy. He has repeatedly laid into St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, the city's first black prosecutor and a former Democratic lawmaker.

In one Facebook post, the governor called Gardner "anti-law enforcement." In another, he said she is a "reckless liberal prosecutor" using her office to score political points.

Greitens is accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a nude or partially nude woman in 2015, before he was elected.

A Gardner spokeswoman says the prosecutor will not play "political games."